First To Know forecast: Clear and getting chilly (12/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The newest area of high pressure will slip into the Southeast this evening, staying around all weekend and providing dry air and a clear sky for a couple of days or more.

The presence of dry air and northwest winds now will promote the drop in temperatures once the sun sets. The 60s will turn into 50s and 40s before midnight. Morning lows will be on their way to the middle 30s with a lighter wind flow.

Those northwest winds support broad dry air Saturday which will lead to generous amounts of sunshine and a gradual warming trend in the late morning and afternoon hours. Forecast highs Saturday are in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Sunday morning will be seasonably cool, near 40°, and another day of sunlight will bump up highs a smidge into the lower 70s.

Leading into Christmas week, the continued effects of high pressure will bring about a steady warming trend, with morning lows consistently in the mid to upper 40s and highs that will get into the mid 70s for several afternoons right through Christmas Day. There will be ample sunshine each days with scattered clouds and a chance for fog on a few mornings later in the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

