First to Know forecast: Chilly winds to blow (12/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front has caused temperatures to fall a bit from earlier warmer levels, and the temps will continue to drop as the evening progresses.

Northwest winds will become stronger as they carry the colder Arctic air into the state line region. This setup will create feels-like values to be several degrees lower than actual air temperatures. Evening readings in the 40s and 30s overnight coupled with wind gusts upwards of 15-20 mph will cause the wind chills to be in the 20s to upper teens in some of the coldest pockets in the tri-state. A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect in the morning for these chilly conditions.

There will be scattered clouds amid the cool-down, with expected lows in the low to mid 30s.

Some waves of clouds will pass overhead Tuesday as temps struggle to rise into the 40s and 50s with the ongoing northwest wind flow. Expect highs to break into the lower 50s, while some areas of the Flint and Chattahoochee river regions may be stuck in the upper 40s. Wind-chill values will still be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, even during the daytime, with winds continuing around 10-15 mph.

Calmer winds Wednesday morning will promote a further drop in morning readings into the freezing 20s and 30s. Bright sunlight on New Year's Eve will get highs back into the upper half of the 50s. That night will feature a clear sky and temps falling toward 40° at midnight.

New Year's Day and beyond will be milder, with 60s for highs and near 70° by Saturday. It'll be dry and partly cloudy until Saturday when a disturbance in the Southeast sparks some local showers and isolated thunder.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

