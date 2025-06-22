First To Know Forecast: Chance of scattered showers through Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday morning starts off with the sun shining across the area with a few passing clouds.

The 30% rain chance in place for Sunday will begin to show into the afternoon and early evening hours, but not for everyone. These showers will be quick and isolated, so some neighborhoods may see some rain while others will get sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Unlike the showers from last week, today's rain will be caused by a combination of daytime heating and the sea breeze. However, a high pressure system will come into place at the start of the work week. This will drop rain chances starting Tuesday and continue for a majority of the week.

The dry air from this high pressure system will cause temperatures to reach the upper 90s and push the heat index further into the triple digits.

Winds Sunday will be southeasterly at 5-10 mph and with a light chop at the beach, there will be plenty of sunshine to take in by the water.

