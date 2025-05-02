First To Know forecast: Celebrations happening with rainfall (05/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The entire weekend will not be a washout, but to avoid showers and thunderstorms, you'll have to time your activities just right. Nature might help out in the effort if you have plans to be out and about Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

A slow-moving cold front in the Tennessee Valley will get a kick southeastward, in our direction. It won't affect our isolated shower activity this evening. There will be areas of clear sky and patchy clouds this evening and tonight, with temps going from the 80s to the 70s at night. Saturday morning will be partly clear and rain-free with lows in the mid 60s before sunrise.

Off-and-on sunshine is expected for the rest of the morning, but a general increase in clouds will occur in the afternoon. The cloudiest conditions will be first experienced in the tri-state region by mid-afternoon, when the front pushes a batch of showers and storms into the area. That activity will slip eastward through the late afternoon and evening time frames. A few storms will have downpours and associated gusty winds, along with possible small hail and occasional lightning. The broadest rain coverage is anticipated in the evening and nighttime hours through the first few hours of Sunday.

Forecast highs will be in the 80s, with the warmest readings in the Suwannee valley, where rain arrives the latest.

For now, the front will linger on Sunday, but scattered showers and storms will favor the eastern half of our area, generally around and east of U.S. 319. More dry air flows in by Monday and Tuesday, producing slightly cooler lows.

Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s are forecast Monday and Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 80s through Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

