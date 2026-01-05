First to Know forecast: Bubble of warmth, layers of clouds (01/05/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The setup this week brings humid air into the region (humid by winter standards), daily doses of scattered clouds, and areas of fog in the mornings. These are supported by zones of high pressure nearby; one directs the wind pattern from the south, and another higher in the atmosphere keeps strong cold fronts from approaching. These features will stay around through the end of this work week, making the weather pattern somewhat repetitive each day with small-scale differences from day to day.

Tonight, pockets of cloud cover will grow later, leading to the chances for fog to develop late and in the morning. Temperatures will level off in the lower 50s and upper 40s for lows. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 70s; the amount of warming will depend on the extent of a clearing trend for the morning and afternoon hours.

A steadier south wind can offset the daily warming of highs, but it's a fair expectation to have highs in the middle 70s through the end of the week, with lower high temps for the coastline. Morning lows will be in the 50s and fog is possible each day.

A cold front gets a stronger push into the region this weekend. It does come with a chance for passing showers, but, unlike last Saturday, we'll encounter the weaker part of the system, meaning the thunderstorm threat will be much lower in comparison.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

