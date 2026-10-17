First To Know forecast: Brisk and cool weekend (10/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Early this morning, stronger winds from the northwest and north will be felt as clouds linger after a cold front passes through. The flow will bring in much cooler air for the weekend, knocking aside the previous warm spell for several days to come.

Warming will be slow this morning and afternoon, with readings steady in the 60s, eventually rising highs in the lower to mid 70s. Scattered clouds will be present with some breaks of sunshine from time to time. It will be quite breezy to windy.

Further clearing and cooling is foreseen for tonight and Sunday. Lows will be well into the 50s Sunday morning, with some locations in southern Georgia experiencing lows in the 40s. It will remain noticeably breezy into the afternoon.

Early next week, the positioning of high pressure in the Eastern U.S. and a developing low-pressure system off the Carolinas coast will sustain a mostly sunny, dry, cool, and occasionally breezy trend around the state line area. Lows will be in the 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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