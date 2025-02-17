First to Know forecast: Bright and cool combo (02/17/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday's cold front has lived up to its expectation of bringing down our temperature levels, as we start off in the 40s and some 30s at sunrise. The cold air comes with drier air, as well, so there's a reasonable chance that this Presidents Day Monday will be filled with sunshine. Winds will be lighter from the north and northeast, supporting a gradual rise in readings into the 50s by late-morning and daytime highs peaking around 60°.

It'll stay generally clear through the evening and night, as temps fall back toward the 40s after sundown. Light winds to near calm conditions overnight and early Tuesday will allow some areas of frost to develop with morning lows in the mid 30s.

The middle of the week features the next disturbance scooting along the northern Gulf region, casting more clouds and areas of rain toward our region. A few thunderstorms are possible but it's doubtful we'll have any severe weather concerns. Temps all this week will be consistently cool.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist