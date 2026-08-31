First to Know forecast: Brief, spotty evening showers (08/31/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Northeast winds and slightly more-stable conditions with high pressure to the north have reduced the spread of showers and storms to just patchy activity in the I-75 corridor. These will follow the local wind pattern and move to the west-southwest. Many will get through the evening without substantial showers or storms, but a few brief bouts of falling raindrops are possible in the eastern Big Bend and near the coastal sea breeze boundary.

It will be partly cloudy to partly clear for most of the evening and night, with readings falling through the 80s before midnight and entering the 70s overnight. Morning lows will be near average in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday features a continuation of northeast wind flow and patchy to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. A partly cloudy sky is the general expectation for the day with highs in the low to mid 90s and the feels-like index hovering around 100°.

Vast tropical moisture — connected to the non-developing remains of the former Tropical Storm Dolly — will move through the area from the western Atlantic around Wednesday and Thursday. While not causing all-day rain and thunder, there will be more clouds around and periodic shower and storm action, more than what we have today. Highs will be around 90° with more cloud cover being considered.

The beginning of the Labor Day weekend returns to the mix of sun and clouds, spotty to scattered afternoon rain and storms, and highs in the mid 90s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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