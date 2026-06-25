First To Know forecast: Brief rain & thunder for some (06/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A minor upper disturbance in southwestern Georgia is generating the patchy and scattered variety of showers and thunderstorms late today. A few downpours will affect some neighborhoods but heavy rain and active storms are not expected to become widespread. The sky will be variably cloudy with areas of clearer conditions later tonight.

Evening temps will depend on rain activity, but most areas will encounter readings going from the upper 80s into the 70s before midnight. Overnight lows are forecast to reach the low to mid 70s area-wide.

A sun-and-cloud mix is expected for most of Friday with the presence of lingering moisture and a weak spin of low pressure moving east out of southern Georgia. Pop-up showers and storms by midday can become more numerous and locally heavy, though some areas will still miss out on measurable rain. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 90s; feels-like values will approach 100° or so in the mid-afternoon.

Over the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build and strengthen nearby as it positions itself over the Ohio Valley early next week. Its effects here will be in the forms of decreased rain development (mainly focused on and near the coast) and a bump-up in highs into the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will be closer to 108° this weekend, which would prompt the issuance of heat advisories in some local counties.

A feed of moisture is depicted to reach the area early next week, bringing up rain coverage and possibly providing a break in the heat for affected areas.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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