First to Know forecast: Breezy before stormy (03/03/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight's weather will be mainly uneventful, featuring an occasionally clear sky with a few patches of cloud cover through dawn. Our temps will fall through the 60s and 50s pretty quickly before midnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 40s, then increase slightly into the lower 50s at sunrise.

A vigorous low-pressure system will cause a round of strong and severe storms in the Mississippi Delta region Tuesday morning which moves east through the afternoon. Its effects locally will be an increase in southerly winds to near 20 mph, especially in marine and coastal areas. No storms are expected in the daytime hours, but it will be partly cloudy with warmer highs in the 70s.

The line of gusty thunderstorms and rain will enter western areas early Wednesday morning, progressing eastward through the afternoon hours. The main hazards expected here will be stronger wind gusts, some lightning, a burst of heavy rain, and a slim chance for a stray tornado.

Clearing will occur after the cold front sweeps through the region by late afternoon Wednesday, allowing partial clearing for the last half of the week and cooler temperatures. Rain activity ramps up again over the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

