First To Know forecast: Breaks of sun with few showers (10/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As another fall weekend approaches, our temperature trends will reflect average early October expectations, with a few more clouds and showers than some folks might desire.

Today will be partly sunny (intermittent times of sunshine amid areas of occasional cloudiness). The east-northeast flow will continue to bring a couple of showers across some local neighborhoods from time to time in the afternoon and evening. Highest chances will be around Interstate 75, but any rain that forms will again be temporary and generally low-impact. Forecast highs will be in the middle 80s as winds will continue to be around 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Sunday, deeper moisture to the south along with a weak disturbance will come closer to the region, providing thicker cloud coverage and periods of showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, along with some heavier rain, but severe or excessively active weather isn't anticipated. It will just be damp at times with limited sunshine.

The rainier pattern stretches into Monday. While not everyone will receive rain, those who do can get up to about an inch of rain, which can be helpful in replenishing depleted soil moisture amid a severe drought setup along the state line. Conditions will dry out again by midweek with highs in the upper 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.