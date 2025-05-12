First to Know forecast: Breaking the unsettled trend (05/12/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The zone of low pressure that's been driving our recent rain activity still lingers to our west. While the waves of rain are less frequent and not as heavy, some passing showers are still being produced this evening. Favored areas for spot showers and isolated thunder are east of the Flint River in southern Georgia. Any rain action will be brief and non-severe.

There will be breaks in the clouds at various times overnight. Temperatures will go from the 80s to the 70s at night, and lows in the mid 60s are expected.

The rotating low-pressure disturbance will begin its move to the northeast Tuesday. We will still be positioned to where patchy clouds and showers will scoot through our region occasionally. These showers and rain areas will be scattered, not well organized, and not heavy for too long.

During periods of sunshine, temps will rise, reaching a peak in the mid and upper 80s for maximum readings Tuesday.

High pressure will displace the disturbance, stabilize our weather pattern by reducing the rain chances to near zero, and bumping up our temperature trends to highs in the low to mid 90s for the last half of this week and the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

