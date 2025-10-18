First To Know forecast: Breaking out warm sunshine again (10/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure remains nearby and in charge of keeping the recent trend of dry days, warm afternoons, and cool nights going into the beginning of the weekend.

We have temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky and limited, patchy fog. There will be sunshine galore this morning, with a few clouds distributed around later today, supported by the heating of the day and some upper-level moisture nearby. None of those clouds will produce rain but they can give some beneficial shade when afternoon temps get into the middle 80s for highs.

Today is surely the pick day of the weekend, as Sunday will offer a cold front and its chances for scattered showers and storms by afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but those who do will receive mainly light rain totals and the possibility for a briefly gusty thunderstorm. The front renews the low-humidity trend and will keep highs in the 80s while lows will be able to reach the 50s for several mornings next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

