First To Know forecast: Blustery and frigid (01/31/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning, winds will start picking up in speed, coming from the northwest. This wind flow is connected to an Arctic air mass that will be swinging through Georgia, close enough to us to influence a significant drop in temperatures this weekend, falling more than 20 degrees short of typical levels.

Clouds will be breaking today, resulting in more sunshine than what we had yesterday, but winds will be sustained around 15 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph. This, coupled with the very cold air, will cause feels-like values to remain in the 20s and near 30° while air temps will be in the 30s to near 40° for all of Saturday. An extreme cold warning is in effect for these frigid-for-Florida-and-Georgia conditions.

Tonight will be clearer but even colder, as winds decrease a bit. Still, overnight Sunday wind-chill values will be closer to 10° with actual lows in the middle teens to around 20°.

Sunday does offer full sunshine, but it will still be cold with highs in the 40s.

Some temperature recovery happens by the middle of next week, though a few more mornings of subfreezing temps are anticipated Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s to closer to 60° by Tuesday afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

