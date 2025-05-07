First To Know forecast: Beginning a wetter pattern (05/07/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Increased cloud cover has reduced sunshine today, though not eliminating it entirely. A few sprinkles and showers have occurred, with a break in the shower activity for the early evening.

This is a pattern that will play out in our region over the next several days: A bit of sun, layers of cloudiness, off-and-on showers, occasional heavier rain and thunderstorms. A flow of air aloft and deepening moisture locally will allow us to have higher rain opportunities in the days to come. Though the rain won't be continuous, it can add up for a few inches for some areas between Thursday and Sunday.

This evening, though, we'll have variable cloud cover and a couple of showers with temps mainly in the 70s. Thursday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs Thursday will be confined to the low to mid 80s, dependent on the extent and duration of cloud cover and how often showers and isolated storms pass through certain neighborhoods.

Times of heavier rain will become more probable over the weekend.

The ground is generally dry, with low to moderate drought conditions in place. The initial rounds of rain will be manageable to avoid a broader flooding concern. Intense rain on saturated ground in a short amount of time, or sustained heavy rain over a longer period, can trigger localized flash flooding by the weekend. Severe thunderstorm risk is low, but some individual storms can be gusty with a chance for hail.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

