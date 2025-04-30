First To Know forecast: Avoiding major muggies (04/30/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A source of drier air to the northeast is helping to hold back the deep amount of moisture lurking nearby this evening. This dry air is also contributing to the drop-off of late-day rain and storms locally. The nearest spotty showers will be around Lake Seminole and points west and north through 9 p.m. Elsewhere, we'll have a partial clearing trend underway this evening.

Forecast temps will go from the 80s into the 70s through mid-evening. Morning lows fall to the low to mid 60s. Areas of clear sky and limited fog patches are anticipated.

An upper flow of moisture will cast high-level clouds across the area Thursday while we stay quite dry. Any rain activity will be brief and light, and confined to southwestern Georgia with isolated coverage. Highs will be slightly warmer than average for the First of May, in the middle to upper 80s.

Friday features a continued dry spell with similar temperature ranges (lows 60s, highs 80s).

This weekend, a front in the Tennessee Valley will scoot our way. A gradual increase in cloudiness is projected, with developing showers and storms becoming more probable as the day and evening progress. Periods of rain will stretch across the state line on Sunday with a few thunderstorms. Severe-weather concerns are low, and rain accumulation forecasts are generally one inch or less. The front will bring in more dry air which will cause noticeably morning cooling early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

