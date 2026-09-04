First To Know forecast: Areas of soaking rain early this evening (09/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain and thunderstorms are slow to move from the I-10 corridor north and west beyond the state line. The slow movement and the intense rain in some neighborhoods is making for soggy conditions and possible spot flooding, while actual severe thunderstorm risk remains low. Downpours can cause locally strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning is possible in the stronger storms.

Late-night rain activity will decrease with leftover clouds in the morning. Temps will be lower in locations affected by rain, but all will be in the 70s for the night, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy through the morning, with expected re-development of scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Sunday, a cold front will move south from the Savannah River region. The development of showers and storms may be delayed and spotty in the afternoon, increasing some in the evening, with a few stronger storms possible. The timing of the activity will determine how hot it gets; forecast highs will be in the mid 90s.

Monday Labor Day will feature the typical afternoon scattered fashion of showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s. The rest of the week will turn drier as temps remain above average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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