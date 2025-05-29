First To Know forecast: Areas of rain in the region (05/29/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of showers will move across most local counties this evening, with a few thunderstorms in the mix. While severe-weather expectations are quite low, downpours can enhance the wind gusts in some neighborhoods, and the typical hazard of lightning will be present from time to time.

Shower and rain coverage will decrease through the late-night hours, with pockets of cloudiness remaining beyond midnight. The early-morning hours offer a break from rain action, but areas of lingering low clouds and fog can't be ruled out before sunrise.

Evening temps are affected by rain, so most of us will be in the 80s and 70s through midnight, with eventual lows around 70°.

A cold front in the Deep South will get a nudge our way during the daytime hours. Scattered rain and thunder will develop ahead of the front around midday, with a line of rain and storms moving from northwest to southeast in the late-day time frame. Again, some of the storms will be gusty and can trigger severe thunderstorm warnings in some counties.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s to lower 90s. There will be enough sunshine interspersed throughout the day to get readings to near average for late May.

The front will bring drier air into the state line area over the weekend, ending the rain activity early Saturday morning and causing a less humid feel while highs will still get toward 90°. Mornings, though, will dip into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

