First To Know forecast: Appropriately hot for summertime (06/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Astronomically, summer starts late tonight. But going off of recent temperature trends, it's felt like summer began weeks ago.

As the season changes, so has our rain and thunderstorm pattern. A northerly wind setup has kept slightly drier air coming into the region and pinned the sea breeze to the immediate coastline. A stray pop-up shower or brief storm is possible this evening in the Big Bend counties, but coverage will be limited.

A clear trend is expected overnight, as temps fall through the 80s and into the 70s Saturday morning. Eventual lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few splash-and-dash showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon amid a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s. Feels-like (heat index) values will peak around 104° in the mid-afternoon. There will be over 14 hours of sunlight Saturday, the first full day of summer, so there is a decent chance to have lengthy amounts of sunshine before any showers or storms form.

Sunday's weather conditions will be similar, with scattered daytime showers and storms and highs in the mid 90s.

Next week, a high-pressure system in the eastern U.S. will influence a decrease in the daily rain cycle (especially around midweek) and bump local temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. Storms that do actually form can be locally strong or severe, although not many will develop, with rain coverage at 30% or less Monday through Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

