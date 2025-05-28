First To Know forecast: An unsettled corridor (05/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For this midweek evening, a few spots of showers and isolated thunderstorms will sprout up, but the numbers of such activity should remain limited, partly because of existing cloudiness and showers earlier in the day. Aside from that, the sky will be partly cloudy to partly clear late tonight and overnight.

Forecast temperatures will be in the 80s this evening, falling into the 70s later (with a faster drop where rain occurs). Overnight readings will bottom out in the lower 70s. There is a chance for patchy fog before the sun rises.

A slow-moving frontal zone in the Deep South states will start to get a nudge southeastward later Thursday and Friday. With upper-level wind support and deep moisture where we are, we will be an increasing trend for more clouds Thursday and a pickup in rain and thunderstorm development. Not everyone will have rain and thunder Thursday, but coverage will be a bit higher in southern Georgia while scattered elsewhere. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, particularly in the eastern Big Bend where rain coverage will be the lowest.

Friday, broader amounts of rain and storms are expected. Two-day rainfall amounts will be up to two inches in most cases, with a few spots receiving more. Severe thunderstorm risk is low, with hail and wind gusts the main hazards being anticipated.

Noticeably drier air arrives by Saturday at sunrise, which will promote fuller sunshine and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90° this weekend, with morning lows in the refreshing 60s for the start of June.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

