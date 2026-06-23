First to Know forecast: Amount of storms to further decrease (06/23/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few evening showers, rain, and thunderstorms will remain generally spotty, but capable of causing soaked conditions for some neighborhoods with a short time of wind gusts coming from any downpours.

A front will bring in a source of drier air for interior sections overnight, promoting a clearing trend for locations around and north of Interstate 10. This can also influence the cooling opportunities in the morning, with southern Georgia lows falling into the upper 60s with lower 70s elsewhere.

The drier conditions will also reduce the amount of showers and storms for Wednesday afternoon, while allowing broader sunshine to be experienced with a few scattered clouds during the daytime. Any pop-up showers or storms will be near the coast and in the southeastern Big Bend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a northerly light wind.

Moisture returns Thursday and beyond, as will the chances for widely scattered showers and storms for the end of the week and the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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