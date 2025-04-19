First To Know forecast: Abundant Saturday sun (04/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Easter weekend comes with rather peaceful weather conditions for the Florida/Georgia line region.

We are starting the day with areas of clear sky and a chance for isolated patches of light fog. Readings will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s at sunup.

The moisture amounts over the weekend won't be surging higher, so, as daytime temps steadily climb to highs in the mid to upper 80s, the comfort levels will be somewhat reasonable without much mugginess to be felt. It will be sunny to mostly sunny today.

Easter Sunday sunrise is just after 7:00 a.m. with temps expected to be around 60°. Upper clouds will cast a filter on the sunlight, but no rain is in the forecast with highs in the middle 80s again.

There's no sweeping cold front within the next seven days, meaning temperature trends will stay on the warm to even hot side as highs will go into the upper 80s next week. Moisture will be slow to accumulate, but we'll have a higher chance for pop-up showers and storms by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

