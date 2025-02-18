First To Know forecast: A wet midweek (02/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening, cloud cover will gradually increase from west to east, so that will have an effect on stargazing efforts (not good) and the cooling of the temperatures (not rapid). The 50s that will be around this evening will fall into the upper 40s before the sky goes overcast, and that's where lows temps will end up early in the morning.

As the moisture with a disturbance increases, sprinkles will turn into showers before sunrise, and once the showers begin, it will take some time for them to end. The best chance for thunderstorms will be around and south of the state line, but a cool-air setup and a less-than-potent low-pressure system nearby will prevent severe thunderstorms from happening here. Just expect it to be quite damp and dreary with readings struggling to get into the upper 50s for highs Wednesday.

Clearing is anticipated late Wednesday night, leading to full sunshine for Thursday. It will remain cold with a north to northeast wind pattern in place. Friday morning is expected to feature a widespread freeze with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The weekend will be slightly warmer, but not by much, with more clouds and a small chance for a few showers mainly on Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist