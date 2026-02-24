First to Know Forecast: A warming wind shift (02/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure is nearby this evening but on the move, positioning itself to set us up with a more southerly fetch of winds later tonight. This wind pattern change will do a number of things: start a flow of moisture into the region, scatter a few more clouds around, and help modify the air to make it less cool than it has been lately.

Nonetheless, evening readings will fall into the 50s and 40s with a mostly clear sky to start off. It will become partly cloudy by sunrise with lows in the low to mid 30s. The arrival of clouds can slow down the rate of cooling in areas affected by such cloud cover.

Wednesday's highs will be near average, around 70°, with the blend of clouds and periods of sunshine.

It won't be incredibly humid but the moisture will accumulate over the next few days, leading to partial cloudiness and milder mornings with lows in the 50s. Eventually the mugginess will be noticeable late in the week as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the north, causing thicker cloud cover Thursday along with a few passing showers. The main chances for scattered showers and few storms will focus on Friday when the front is near the state line counties, slipping south into Saturday and causing a decreasing trend of shower coverage for the remainder of the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

