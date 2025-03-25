First To Know forecast: A warmer leaning (03/25/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our pattern is in the middle of the cold front that came through our region yesterday and a weaker front that will slip toward us tonight. The upcoming front will not cause unsettled conditions and, with drier air already in place, rain is unlikely. A few patches of clouds are possible, but the evening sky will be generally clear until pockets of fog form in the cooler part of Wednesday morning.

Evening readings will fall through the 70s and 60s. Nighttime lows will be in the middle 50s. Fog can be locally thick and dense.

Once any fog breaks after sunrise, abundant sunshine and the reinforced dry air will permit steady warming through the late-morning and the afternoon, leading to high temperatures forecast to be in the low to mid 80s. With a north wind pattern, it won't be all too humid outside.

More clouds will blend in after midweek, but we'll hold off on any rain mentions through Friday with a stable range of temperatures (50s for lows, 80s for highs).

This weekend starts dry, but a system in the southern Plains will eject toward the Mississippi River valley. This can fling more clouds our way and increase the risk for a few passing showers or isolated thunder for late Saturday and Sunday. It's a relatively new feature in the forecast trends, so rain is not a guarantee at this point. We maintain higher expectations for showers and thunderstorms around Monday and Tuesday next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

