First to Know forecast: A warm set of days (01/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most areas outside of the coast and the Suwannee Valley will be generally clear this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s later tonight. Lingering moisture and lighter wind will influence the formation of low clouds and fog elsewhere in the morning.

Forecast lows will be in the mid to lower 40s, cooler in areas that stay clearer for longer amounts of time.

Monday's highs will climb to around 70° for most locations, supported by breaking cloud cover in the late-morning and emerging sunshine.

A zone of high pressure will build over the Gulf this week. Similar to previous setups this season, we'll have several days of warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s and lower rising into the 50s. Fog will be possible on most mornings, and afternoons will be partly cloudy. Winds from the south and southwest will cause the air to feel a bit humid for the winter season, perhaps enough moisture for a few stray showers on some afternoons.

By the weekend, the next cold front will approach with a line of showers and enough strength to allow readings to cool down to average levels (60s for highs, near 40° for lows).

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

