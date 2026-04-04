First To Know forecast: A warm afternoon with fewer showers (04/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After morning temperatures dipping into the mid 60s, we'll experience a warming trend today supported by a partly cloudy sky. Fewer showers are expected to develop with a patch of drier air around. This will help highs get back into the middle 80s today.

Easter Sunday morning starts off with some clouds and temperatures in the lower 60s. No rain is expected that morning. Clouds will further build in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. A few showers are possible in the afternoon through the evening with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The front will slip to the southeast through Monday, causing more clouds and occasional scattered showers. The front may hang up just southeast of our area to permit periods of cloudiness into Tuesday, but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s Monday through next Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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