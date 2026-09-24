First To Know forecast: A true feel of fall arriving (09/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While layers of clouds are present late this afternoon and evening, a much drier source of air is coming into the region on northeast breezes. The dryness will eventually overtake the existing moisture and promote further clearing in the night and morning hours of Friday. This leads us to have abundant sunshine during the day, and the cooler nature of the air will give us a real feel of early fall conditions around the state line.

Our rain chances will be near or at zero tonight and right through the weekend.

Temperatures this evening will be mainly in the 70s, with 60s showing up in the morning. Expected lows are in the low 60s north and mid 60s south.

Highs Friday will climb into the low to mid 80s. It will not be very humid at all.

The weekend starts with cool readings in the morning (upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday morning) turning mild to warm in the afternoon (middle 80s). Saturday will be primarily sunny, with a few clouds mixed in by Sunday with a similar temperature range.

Moisture will be slow to return next week, but temps will rebound to the mid and upper 60s for lows and highs in the upper 80s. It will become partly cloudy with a higher rain chance coming after midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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