First To Know forecast: A touch on the warm side (04/11/2026)

First to Know Forecast: A mild and clearer night (04/10/2026)

Today has high pressure to our north guiding the continued northeast to east wind flow. Wind speeds will be lower and it won't be as breezy, but the sky will be sunny at times with a few fair-weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs will bump up to the middle 80s.

Sunday will feature similar weather conditions, with not much overall change in the pattern. It will be mainly clear with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

Next week will be remarkably dry as upper-level high pressure builds nearby, keeping any cold fronts and cool air connections away from our area. That will result in highs going into the upper half of the 80s and even close to 90° about a week from now. Morning temps will still manage to fall into the 50s to near 60°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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