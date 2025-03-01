First To Know forecast: A top-10 weather day (03/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend may end up ranking as a top-10 weather weekend of the year, especially considering the combination of settled conditions, generally clear sky, mild to comfortably warm afternoons, and a hint of crispness in the cool morning air.
A few spot clouds will come and go around sunrise, but the late-morning and afternoon will feature plenty of sunlight and a west wind, giving readings a kick upward. We'll go for highs in the mid to upper 70s. The eastern shores of the Big Bend will experience cooler afternoon conditions with the onshore flow.
A cold front will come through the area Saturday night with a few clouds but not much else, other than a renewal of dry and seasonable air. Times of full sunshine are expected Sunday with highs around 70°.
We will trend warmer for the first half of the work week before a cold front brings a line of showers, rain, and gusty thunderstorms. Some severe weather is possible, particularly in southern Georgia. More-precise details will be worked out over the weekend in terms of anticipated local effects and impacts.
--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist
