First To Know forecast: A temporary warm spell (11/05/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A little more moisture has resulted in patchy clouds today, leading to areas of mostly clear to entirely clear sky for the evening as the daytime heating ceases. However, that moisture lingers into the night, creating a few zones of fog in the overnight hours and milder low temperatures.

This evening, we'll fall through the 70s and 60s after sundown. Late-night temps enter the 50s, on their way to lows in the lower 50s for most locations. As fog forms and settles, the temperature drop will level off. A few areas can experience a slight bump-up in readings before sunrise.

Clouds will gradually break through the morning and there will be ample sunshine mixed in with leftover pockets of clouds Thursday. Highs will be a touch warm, in the upper 70s and lower 80s, as winds become more northeast and easterly again.

Our warmer trend will stretch for a few days with little change in overall conditions Friday. This weekend, southerly winds will make things feel a bit more humid, and a couple of frontal systems will generate periods of clouds and a few showers. A stronger front late Sunday opens the path for a surge of much colder air for early next week that can produce the first round of cold-weather advisories and alerts for the region. We are forecasting at least one freezing morning by Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

