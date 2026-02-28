Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know forecast: A sun-and-cloud blend (02/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The general trend today favors increased sunshine, though some pockets of clouds will lurk, particularly in eastern and southern areas of the Big Bend. Forecast highs today will be in the middle 70s.

Some drier air arrives Sunday morning, supporting lows closer to 50° along with areas of clear sky and fuller sunlight for Sunday.

There's no real source of cold air coming through the next week or so. Daytime highs next week will push 80°, especially late in the week. We'll have sunshine and scattered clouds each afternoon, with low-end shower chances starting next Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

