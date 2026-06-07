First to Know forecast: A struggle to get showers (06/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A mix of clouds at various levels of the atmosphere will prevent us from being fully clear this evening and overnight. Isolated showers crossing east through interior southern Georgia will have minimal impact in our local area.

Forecast temperatures will be warm through the night, falling into the 80s in the time before sunset, down to morning lows in the lower 70s. The sky will continue to be partly clear.

A zone of high pressure will be wedged over the region Monday, playing a role in keeping showers and storms in the afternoon limited in number and coverage. There will be sunshine but it will be reduced a bit by the ongoing presence of scattered clouds. Forecast highs will still manage to reach the low to mid 90s.

Through midweek, there will be times of sunshine, passing clouds, and hot afternoons. It will also be humid, so feels-like values in the mid-afternoons will be in the upper 90s while highs are projected to be in the low to mid 90s. The coastline will be cooler with a daily sea breeze, which can contribute to isolated showers or storms. We do foresee a pick-up in rain activity later this week, but still in a range of scattered coverage and no guarantee that everyone will get rain through Friday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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