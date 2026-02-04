First To Know forecast: A shorter cold spell (02/04/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of sprinkles and showers continue their move eastward through the Big Bend and south-central Georgia late this afternoon and evening. The showers are being prompted by the latest cold front to cross through our local region. As it does so, rain activity will subside for the metro area while lingering for a bit this evening in the Suwannee River valley.

Variable amounts of clearing will occur overnight, with western areas getting in on a clearer sky while cloudiness may lurk for a while longer to the east.

Evening temperatures will be mainly in the 50s, falling into the 40s later with the clearer trend. A slower temp drop is forecast for areas while rain and clouds last longer.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy and breezy as the new dose of cold air arrives. Highs will be suppressed to the 50s with the blustery northwest wind and some pockets of cloud cover.

A light freeze is featured for Friday morning before a temperature recovery takes hold over the weekend. While morning lows in that time will be in the 30s and 40s, highs will bump up to the 60s under full sunshine, and then the 70s starting Sunday and most of next week. By next Wednesday, a few shower chances appear but they are relatively minor at this phase.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

