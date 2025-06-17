First To Know forecast: A short taming of the storm cycle (06/17/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A layer of drier air higher in the atmosphere, and the lack of any concentrated areas of low pressure, have contributed to the drop-off in daytime rain coverage. This is likely a temporary lull in the activity, as a few features later this week will revive the thunderstorm cycle.

This evening, though, will feature limited rain and thunder opportunities in southwestern Georgia and near the I-75 corridor. Most action will end by late tonight. It will be clear to partly clear in most areas for the early-morning hours. A hint of fog is possible before sunrise.

Temperatures will go from around 90° into the 80s for the early evening, then the 70s just before midnight, on their way to lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds, becoming more scattered by midday and beyond, with a few better-built cloud decks that can create local showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with feels-like values around 100° in the mid-afternoon.

A front in the Tennessee Valley later this week will slip southward, but not come through our region. However, rain and storms along it can produce outflowing winds that can meet up with local wind boundaries like the sea breeze. That combination will promote a better scattering of rain and thunder in the afternoons Friday and Saturday.

High pressure in the eastern U.S. next week will be influential in another downward turn in the rain development pattern and support highs more in the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

