First To Know forecast: A settled short-term (03/26/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of a weak cold front in our area today will create a rather uneventful setup for this evening, featuring lingering warm air for a few hours amid areas of clear sky and few clouds. The upper wind flow will transport some high thin cloudiness into the region in the morning and during most of Thursday, but those clouds will not produce rain and will be light enough to allow sufficient sunshine to come through to boost those afternoon temperatures again.

Tonight, readings will fall into the 60s through the late-night hours, entering the 50s early in the morning and leveling off in the low to mid 50s. With less moisture and a very light wind speed, fog development should be limited.

Highs Thursday will return to the low to mid 80s as the air remains on the dry side (low humidity).

Friday will be similar to Thursday before some slight changes kick in over the weekend.

High pressure moves to our east, inducing a more southerly wind pattern. That added moisture, along with a broad disturbance in the southern Plains, will help increase local cloud cover. As the disturbance moves northeast into the Tennessee Valley Sunday, a spread of scattered showers and thunder is likely to be experienced locally. While not overwhelming strong or severe, forecast trends hint at a chance of hail-producing thunderstorms. We'll check and refine those trends accordingly through future forecast cycles.

A continued indication of a weaker line of gusty storms exists here for the Monday afternoon/evening through Tuesday morning time frame.

Temps all the while will remain on the warm side, with 60s for lows and 80s for highs.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

