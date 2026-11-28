TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A belt of high-level winds aloft is carrying sources of moisture around the area, and we're seeing that in the form of layers of clouds that tend to come and go. The trend of blended clouds and sun continues today as readings go from around 40° for lows into and through the 50s later this morning, and then low to mid 60s for eventual afternoon highs.

Winds through late today will become more southwesterly. This will cause an increase in low-level moisture Sunday and result it milder morning lows in the 40s. Cloudiness will be broader on Sunday with reduced sunshine and highs in the 60s to around 70°. A cold front will approach late Sunday and pass through the area Monday morning, providing the next chance for showers and rain with a limited thunderstorm opportunity.

For the first half of next week, we'll go back to a partly cloudy trend with temperatures going into a milder range (40s to 50s for lows, 70s for highs).

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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