First To Know forecast: A pop-up storm pattern (04/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a bit more humid and much warmer, with late-day temps flirting with 90° in several areas. Scattered clouds are providing some shade, but not much promise for local showers or storms. An isolated spot rain or thunder area can form early this evening in southern Georgia, but will be low-impact if it does form.

The night will be mild and partly cloudy, with evening readings falling through the 70s by midnight. Overnight, there will be patches of clouds and a slight chance for fog, with lows ultimately in the middle and lower 60s.

A meandering front across northern and middle Georgia Thursday will help to trigger a few areas of showers and storms, affecting primarily southern Georgia. Elsewhere, it will be partly cloudy, quite warm, and moderately humid, with forecast highs reaching the mid 80s coast to upper 80s and around 90° inland.

The stalled front won't make much progress south through the end of the week. High pressure aloft will strengthen a bit over the weekend, boosting highs into the lower 90s, before a portion of the front gets nudged toward northeast Florida early next week. This trend would favor more scattered showers and storms in the eastern half of our local area for late Sunday, Monday, and parts of Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

