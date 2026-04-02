First to Know Forecast: A pick-up in rain action (04/02/2026)

Drier and more stable conditions late today will keep isolated shower development at a bare minimum. Most of us will see the scattered cloud cover dissipate into the early evening time frame, leading to areas of clear sky for the early portions of the night. Temperatures during this phase will drop into the 70s.

The 60s are probable overnight for lows as a few more clouds will develop, along with hints of patchy fog for areas that stay clearer earlier in the night.

Deeper moisture comes into the region Friday morning through afternoon. Coupled with partial sunshine and the heating it creates plus southeast to south winds, we'll have the setup that supports easier development of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Most of this activity will tend to move north, leaving coastal areas with little to no rain. Highs Friday will top out in the low to mid 80s, depending on the amounts of cloud cover and the timing of the thickest cloud decks.

The moisture plume will move out Friday night, leaving another drier patch for Saturday with sun and clouds and a limited opportunity for daytime showers.

Easter Sunday, a cold front will approach from the northwest, increasing clouds in general. Rain activity holds off until the afternoon and evening hours, and even then, it will be scattered in variety.

Weekend temperatures will be warm in the 80s for both afternoons. Next work week will have cooler highs in the 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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