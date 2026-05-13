First To Know forecast: A mid-month dry surge (05/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While some clouds linger in northern and eastern parts of our area, drier air is flowing in, which will continue the trend of reduced cloud cover through the night and providing a broad stretch of sunshiny weather for the area Thursday.

A stray shower is possible in the far southeastern Big Bend, but the bulk of the rain action is already done. Further clearing is expected overnight. Evening temperatures will go from around 80° or so through the 70s and 60s before midnight. Morning lows will drop into the lower 60s northern Florida and some 50s possible in southern Georgia.

A bright sky is anticipated Thursday with low humidity levels and northwest to north winds mostly on the light side. Forecast temps will rise through the 70s in the late morning on their way to highs in the middle 80s, fairly close to mid-May averages.

The dry air and the mostly clear sky will aid in getting Friday morning readings below average in the 50s. However, that same dry air will warm up quickly, resulting in Friday highs in the upper 80s. It will be sunny to partly cloudy.

Morning lows creep higher into the 60s over the weekend, with scattered daytime clouds and temps getting on the hot side, near 90° for highs. An isolated late-day shower or storm is possible in eastern sections of the Big Bend. Next week looks to be generally hot and humid, a trend that will continue for a while.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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