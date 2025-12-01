First to Know forecast: A little more dampness (12/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds and showers have been a welcome sight for some folks today amid wide rainfall deficits since September and an increasingly worse drought around the state line counties. The light totals today won't eliminate the drought by any means, but it will provide some topsoil moisture and can be a sign of additional rain opportunities.

A front to our south will move north toward us this evening and overnight, keeping clouds and some areas of rain favoring inland sections this evening and then scattered area-wide overnight. Outside of the scattered rain activity, it will be cloudy with temperatures steady in the lower 60s this evening. Overnight, a slight temp increase is possible with the warm front coming through, and it can also influence the development of a couple of early morning thunderstorms, particularly south of Interstate 10.

Low pressure will help swing the frontal zone back to the south through Tuesday morning and afternoon. A partial clearing trend is possible in the PM time frame Tuesday. Forecast highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Wednesday offers a day of dryness, but the front itself will be lurking to our south. By Friday, a wave of low pressure high in the atmosphere will bring the frontal zone back closer to us, allowing for a renewed chance for more clouds along with occasional showers and rain, reaching a peak in coverage and potential Friday and Saturday locally. Temperatures throughout this stretch will be stable in the 60s for highs and mostly 40s for morning lows.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.