First to Know forecast: A late-winter cold snap (03/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The severe weather risk from today's cold front has ended. Some isolated showers will linger into the early evening hours while areas of thicker clouds remain through the night.

A breezy northwest wind is transporting a really cold air mass into the area, resulting in readings this evening further falling out of the 50s and into the 40s before midnight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s across many inland areas around the state line and to the north, with upper 30s for the southeastern Big Bend. The breeze will create wind-chill (feels like) values in the 20s, and freeze warnings are in effect in many tri-state counties.

Partial to gradual clearing is foreseen through Tuesday; a general increase in sunshine is anticipated compared to Monday. Expected highs will be well below average in the mid to upper 50s to around 60°, more like January temperature levels. This limited warming amid a strong cold air mass will promote another freeze opportunity Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, when freeze warnings may be reissued.

While temps remain cool through the last half of the work week, they will be climbing back closer to average (near 50° for lows, mid 70s for highs) toward that time frame. There will be ample sunshine and scattered clouds each day this week, with a mostly sunny trend over the weekend as highs return to the low to mid 80s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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