First To Know forecast: A hot yardwork weekend (07/12/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As temperatures this morning rise from lows around the middle 70s, an area of higher pressure will set up over the area this weekend and early next week, which lends help in bumping up the afternoon temperatures as well as limiting the production of daytime showers and thunderstorms. Though some rain activity will still be expected today, the coverage will be more spotty and widely scattered, but still locally heavy where they occur. Otherwise, we'll have the usual blend of clouds, sunshine, and steamy heat.

Highs will be in the middle 90s both today and Sunday. Feels-like values will peak at around 106°. The muggy feel stretches well into the night with Sunday lows in the mid 70s again.

Evening showers and storms will tend to move east to southeast, and dissipate around 10 p.m., leaving scattered clouds for the overnight hours. Sunday will feature a partly cloudy sky with the re-development of afternoon localized downpours and thunderstorms.

Hot afternoons will continue through next Tuesday with a ramp-up in rain coverage beyond then. A slow-moving front and a zone of upper-level low pressure will stir things up over the northern Gulf region, making it easier to see periodic showers, rain, and thunderstorms around our region. While actual tropical low formation is not a guarantee, times of rain can add up to a couple of inches in a few days, so we'll check the trends through the weekend to gain more insight and specificity into the pattern changes.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.