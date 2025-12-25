First To Know forecast: A holly jolly warm Christmas (12/25/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Persistent high-pressure systems are keeping warmth and modest amounts of moisture locked into place. Areas of fog (formed in part because of this high-pressure pattern) have affected several spots this morning with low visibilities. Fog will tend to linger through about 9 a.m., then start to lift and break.

More sun and few clouds are expected in the late morning and afternoon hours with readings getting into the 70s before midday. Highs on this Christmas Day will be reaching the upper 70s.

The evening will cool down through the 70s and 60s with a mainly clear sky. Nighttime lows will return to the mid and lower 50s as another batch of fog develops in many neighborhoods before sunrise Friday.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will stay on the warm side, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Each day will feature morning fog and afternoon sunshine with some clouds, becoming partly cloudy over the last half of the weekend.

A sharp temperature drop is forecast early next week with a cold front Monday triggering more clouds and a few showers, then a connection to Arctic air will likely cause a couple of freezing mornings around the state line region toward the middle of next week and the end of the year.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.