First To Know forecast: A foggy and warm Christmas (12/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Persistent high-pressure systems are keeping warmth and modest amounts of moisture locked into place. High pressure nearby tends to keep winds from being all too strong, particularly at night, so we'll have the setup that supports developing low clouds and fog a few hours after sunset. Locations with thick fog will have limited visibility, which can be hazardous for the early travelers on Christmas morning.

Fog and clouds should not be a big issue for the evening, as the warmth from the day causes nighttime temps to fall gradually into the lower 70s and 60s through 9 p.m.

The kiddos probably won't need the extra blanket as they snooze ahead of Santa's big arrival later tonight. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s as zones of fog linger through about 9 a.m., then start to lift and break. More sun and few clouds are expected in the late morning and afternoon hours with highs Christmas Day reaching the upper 70s.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will stay on the warm side, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Each day will feature morning fog and afternoon sunshine with some clouds, becoming partly cloudy over the last half of the weekend.

A sharp temperature drop is forecast early next week with a cold front Monday triggering more clouds and a few showers, then a connection to Arctic air will likely cause a couple of freezing mornings around the state line region toward the middle of next week and the end of the year.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

