First to Know forecast: A few more zones of soaking rain (07/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's coverage of showers and storms has been spotty and scattered, but where they have occurred, they've been locally heavy. Locations that have yet to receive rain or thunder are more probable to encounter a gusty downpour compared to others who have already had such activity. Occasional lightning will come with any thunderstorm that develops, but evening coverage will remain widely spaced and generally patchy.

Some clearing is anticipated late tonight and over the morning hours of Wednesday. Forecast temps depend on the timing of rain, but most areas will have 80s and 70s for the evening and late-night hours. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday's rain distribution and development will be similar to today's, except there will be fewer morning showers expected. Most rain action will be in the warmest times of the late morning and afternoon, with downpours and locally strong storms again possible. Projected high temperatures will top out in the mid 90s, with heat index (feels-like) values nearing 105° at its height.

Some drier conditions in the mid and upper atmosphere will influence a slight decrease in rain productivity for the last few days of this week. Forecast highs will remain hot but steady in the mid 90s as rain development becomes isolated in the afternoons. There is an upswing in moisture and shower/storm chances for early next week, however, with a corresponding dip in highs toward the lower 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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