First to Know forecast: A few Memorial Day storms (05/26/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nothing too out of the ordinary is expected for this Memorial Day Monday around the Florida/Georgia line area.

We're waking up to areas of clear sky and temps around 70°. Ample sunshine is anticipated through midday as readings rise quickly through the 80s.

The 90s will be common this afternoon. A meandering frontal zone in interior southern Georgia will promote the formation of spots of showers, rain, and thunderstorms in our south Georgia counties and neighborhoods, with isolated activity slipping south of the state line later in the afternoon. Essentially, the more inland you are, the better the chance for a couple of showers and thunder. Coastal areas will have a near-zero rain chance today.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 80s at the beaches and low to mid 90s inland.

A general clearing trend is foreseen late tonight with temps going back into the 70s late.

Various amounts of rain activity will be featured for most of this week, with an enhancement in rain and storm coverage later this week with another push of a cold front.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

