First to Know forecast: A few late storms to pop (06/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Layers of upper-level clouds and some slightly drier conditions are inhibiting the flare-up of late-day showers and thunderstorms, despite the approach of a cold front situated in southern Georgia. The expectation for a few pop-up storms remains in the picture this evening, though coverage may be more limited than previously projected. Nonetheless, what does form can create downpours and locally strong wind gusts. Not everyone will encounter such conditions, though.

Temperature trends will rely on rain development. Those who miss out of rain will stay warmer for a while longer, but nighttime temperatures are forecast to fall into the 70s before midnight.

As the cold front moves south in the morning, even drier air will come in from the north. This will produce some morning lows in the upper 60s north of the state line, while lows in the 70s are anticipated elsewhere.

More upper cloud cover will flow overhead Wednesday, causing the filtered sunshine effect. Northeast breezes will advance very dry-for-June air into the region. It will be less humid and slightly cooler, with forecast highs in the mid 80s.

This drier setup will bring morning lows Thursday and Friday deep into the 60s. Conditions through Friday will be rain-free and partly cloudy, with highs falling short of 90° until the weekend. Moisture will start increasing Saturday and through early next week, while rain development will be slow to rebound through that time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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