First to Know Forecast: A dry break for midweek (12/02/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most areas of rain will clear the eastern side of the Big Bend through late afternoon, with a partial and temporary clearing trend already being experienced in western sections. A drier push from west and northwest winds will gradually break the cloudiness that lingers in several other locations this evening and overnight as the cold front makes more progress to the east and southeast.

Forecast readings will go from around 70° late in the afternoon to the 60s and 50s before midnight. The cooling trend will continue in the morning with eventual lows reaching the upper 30s north to lower and mid 40s south and east.

We catch a break of sunshine with fewer clouds Wednesday, likely to be the sunniest day of the work week, with a zone of high pressure moving overhead. The cooler air will limit highs to the low to mid 60s, which isn't far below average but a touch on the cool side.

The upper flow will bring another frontal system toward the region for the end of the week, but the resulting cloud cover will thicken up starting Thursday. A few showers are possible but the highest chances for rain and clouds will focus on Friday and Saturday as rain activity will be periodic and temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 60s. Multi-day rain totals can reach or exceed one inch through Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.