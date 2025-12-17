First To Know forecast: A day's worth of rain ahead (12/17/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunshine late today will become more limited as clouds scattered and build around the region. As night falls, cloud cover is projected to thicken with the support of deepening moisture levels and the movement of an upper disturbance from the western Gulf.

Evening rain is not likely as temperatures are forecast to fall back through the 60s and 50s before midnight. As the clouds gather and grow, the cooling trend will be slowed, so overnight lows will level off in the low to mid 50s.

The bulk of showers and rain are expected to occur during the daytime, but the first of the showers can develop in the coolness of the morning. As low pressure streaks nearby, support for a wave of rain and isolated thunderstorms grows in the afternoon. Storm activity will be mainly isolated and non-severe, with expected highs in the upper 60s. About one-half inch of rain is possible, with a few higher amounts in isolated cases.

A cold front swings through our neighborhoods Friday morning, when a few patches of showers are possible before a clearing trend begins later in the afternoon. This sets up high pressure to be nearby this weekend, supporting stable conditions and daytime sunshine. Lows will be cool in the 30s to around 40° this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.